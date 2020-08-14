Helen Kirby, 66, of Waynesburg, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, in her home.

Born September 19, 1953, in Waynesburg, she was a daughter of the late Wayne Robert and Beulah Anderson Gaines.

Helen was a lifelong resident of Greene County. She graduated from West Greene High School. She was a member of the Oak View United Methodist Church in Waynesburg and attended the Rogersville United Methodist Church. She was employed as a secretary for Emerald Mine until she hurt her back and could no longer work. Helen enjoyed crocheting, puzzles and having card night with friends whenever they could get together.

Helen is survived by two children, Richelle (Joe) Zirkle of Houston and Angie (Dean) Whoolery, of Lehigh Acres, Fla.; four grandchildren; six siblings, Jay Leonard, Kathleen Hines, Pearlene Spencer, Earnestine Cogar, Donna Jones and Alma Gray.

In addition to her parents and husband, Kenneth E. Kirby, who passed on March 7, 2017, she was preceded in death by five siblings, Howard and Clyde Gaines, Shirley Falls, Imogene Gaines and Sandra Howard.

At the request of the family, all services are private and have been entrusted to Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359. Telephone: 724-499-5181.

