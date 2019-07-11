Helen Kulha Gapen

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Kulha Gapen.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Helen Kulha Gapen, 83, of Mapletown, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Waynesburg Health and Rehabiliation Center.

Born in Waynesburg September 23, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Susan Ribey Kulha.

A Catholic, she was a 1955 graduate of Mapletown High School. Helen had worked for more than 17 years as a clerk at Cornerstone Care in Greensboro.

Surviving are her three children, Roxanne Stillwagon of Masontown, Daniel Gapen and Holly Bird (Joe Yurick), all of Mapletown; and five grandsons, Jason, Joshua and Justin Stillwagon, and Travis and Andrew Bird.

Her husband of 63 years, Dale M. Gapen, passed away January 16, 2019. Also deceased are a brother, Stephen Kulha; and two sisters, Mary Kulha and Vern McMannus.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion. Private graveside services will be held Saturday, July 13, in Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Greensboro, with Pastor Lanfer Simpson officiating. www.herod-rishel.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on July 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.