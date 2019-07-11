Helen Kulha Gapen, 83, of Mapletown, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Waynesburg Health and Rehabiliation Center.

Born in Waynesburg September 23, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Susan Ribey Kulha.

A Catholic, she was a 1955 graduate of Mapletown High School. Helen had worked for more than 17 years as a clerk at Cornerstone Care in Greensboro.

Surviving are her three children, Roxanne Stillwagon of Masontown, Daniel Gapen and Holly Bird (Joe Yurick), all of Mapletown; and five grandsons, Jason, Joshua and Justin Stillwagon, and Travis and Andrew Bird.

Her husband of 63 years, Dale M. Gapen, passed away January 16, 2019. Also deceased are a brother, Stephen Kulha; and two sisters, Mary Kulha and Vern McMannus.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion. Private graveside services will be held Saturday, July 13, in Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Greensboro, with Pastor Lanfer Simpson officiating. www.herod-rishel.com.