1/1
Helen L. Miles
1915 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Helen L. Miles, 105, of Waynesburg, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, in Bridgeville.

She was born February 8, 1915, in Amwell Township, Washington County, a daughter of Sheldon G. and Cora McQuay Shipe.

Mrs. Miles graduated from Trinity High School and Washington Business School with the Class of 1933. That year she married her first husband, Ray W. Reynolds.

During World War II, she worked in a defense plant in Washington. Later she worked as a teachers' aide in the West Greene School District.

She was a member of Rogersville Methodist Church.

Mrs. Miles was an avid reader and Steelers fan and loved to sit on her porch, watching the humming birds, enjoying her flowers, and visiting with her neighbors.

She is survived by her daughter, Janet R. Reynolds of Mt Lebanon; two grandsons, Jonathan Baird (Laura Niell) of Spencerport, N.Y., and Justin Baird (Missy) of Dauphin; two granddaughters, Kendall Rodriquez (Jason) of Dayton, Ohio, and Jorden Welker of Hagerstown, Md.; nine great-grandchildren, Jessica and Josh Niell, Stephannie Manti, Bisou Simpson, Holden, Keira and Jaden Baird, Hartley and Emmeline Rodriguez; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her second husband, Walter L. Miles, who she married in 1984; her sisters, Margaret P. Conkle and Lulu S. Bedillion; and her brothers, William W., Robert S. and Donald E. Shipe.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Private interment in Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery at Glyde is entrusted to Behm Funeral Homes Inc., Waynesburg.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.behmfh.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
182 W High St
Waynesburg, PA 15370
7246273155
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved