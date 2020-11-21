Helen L. Miles, 105, of Waynesburg, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, in Bridgeville.

She was born February 8, 1915, in Amwell Township, Washington County, a daughter of Sheldon G. and Cora McQuay Shipe.

Mrs. Miles graduated from Trinity High School and Washington Business School with the Class of 1933. That year she married her first husband, Ray W. Reynolds.

During World War II, she worked in a defense plant in Washington. Later she worked as a teachers' aide in the West Greene School District.

She was a member of Rogersville Methodist Church.

Mrs. Miles was an avid reader and Steelers fan and loved to sit on her porch, watching the humming birds, enjoying her flowers, and visiting with her neighbors.

She is survived by her daughter, Janet R. Reynolds of Mt Lebanon; two grandsons, Jonathan Baird (Laura Niell) of Spencerport, N.Y., and Justin Baird (Missy) of Dauphin; two granddaughters, Kendall Rodriquez (Jason) of Dayton, Ohio, and Jorden Welker of Hagerstown, Md.; nine great-grandchildren, Jessica and Josh Niell, Stephannie Manti, Bisou Simpson, Holden, Keira and Jaden Baird, Hartley and Emmeline Rodriguez; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her second husband, Walter L. Miles, who she married in 1984; her sisters, Margaret P. Conkle and Lulu S. Bedillion; and her brothers, William W., Robert S. and Donald E. Shipe.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Private interment in Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery at Glyde is entrusted to Behm Funeral Homes Inc., Waynesburg.

