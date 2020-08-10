Helen Lena Buratti Autry, 95, of McMurray, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

Helen was the beloved wife of the late Bill Autry; loving and caring mom of Steven (Pamela) Autry of Waxahachie TX, Glenn (Mary King) Autry of West Bloomfield, MI, William (Lauren) Autry of Pittsburgh, Janine (James) Donnelly of Sicklerville, NJ, the late Neil Autry and John (Christine, surviving) Autry; devoted grandma of Allison, Jill, Betsy, Katie, Jodie, Michael, Jennifer, Heath, Sean, Matthew, Steven, Lauren, and Nina; great-grandma of 33; and sister of the late John Buratti, Mim Nivison, and Leo Buratti.

Helen loved people well and made friends both young and old easily and frequently. Preparing meals for her family was Helen at her best and the bigger the group the better. You never left the table hungry for another bite. She loved to be with her family for the annual summer vacation on Topsail Island, N. C., where all of us enjoyed so many fun and funny memories. Her spiritual and prayer life were a daily commitment to spending time with the Lord with a prayer list too long to count. Her last five years at Paramount Senior Living in McMurray gave her even more opportunities to make new friends with other residents and the entire staff. She will be missed by many but her legacy lives on through the way she lived her life and the very large family that will try our best to follow her example.

Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and family welcome from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at 2828 Washington Road, Peters Township, 724-941-3211, A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at St. John XXIII Parish, St. Benedict the Abbot Church. Interment to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

Due to COVID guidelines governed by the CDC, all guests will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and our staff will monitor attendance (up to 25 guests at a time) to ensure gathering restrictions and everyone's safety. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.