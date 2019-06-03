Helen Lorraine Clayton Shoup went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, following a brief illness.

She was born to Denver Lee and Rhoda Helen Calvert Clayton on August 25, 1928, in Harrison County, W.Va., and lovingly raised by the late Clarence and Thelma Derby in Pine Grove, W.Va. Some of her favorite stories to tell revolved around her Dad's lessons on conduct and faith while growing up in the West Virginia countryside.

On October 12, 1944, in Columbus, Miss., she married the love of her life, Herman Leslie Shoup of Dunn's Station. The two made their home in Washington and had six children: Leslie Clarence, Donald Forrest, Charles Douglas, Brenda Lee, William Joseph and Darlene Virginia. Her children were her pride and joy and her greatest achievement.

For work, as necessity prompted, she had sold numerous products over the years and took jobs in housekeeping.

Later in life, she reunited with her siblings from Alabama and cultivated close relationships with sisters Kay, Carolyn and Lana Clayton and brothers Don, Ron and Denver "D.L." Clayton, along with their families.

Her faith was the cornerstone of her life and saw her through numerous personal tragedies; she will forever be remembered as a woman after God's own heart who instilled the love of Christ in all who's path she crossed.

Left to cherish her memory are her children and their spouses, her grandchildren, Melanie, Steven, Rachel, Matthew, Christina, Emily, Daniel, Jessica, Autumn and Marina; great-grandchildren Keaton, Kayla, Emily, Steven Jr., Madison, Landen, Rayna, Laylah, Elise, Wyatt, Liam, Wyatt; and great-great grandchild Lainee Sue Shoup.

All services were private and under the care of Hummell & Jones Funeral Home, 420 Locust Ave, Washington, Thomas W. Hummell, supervisor, Douglas M. Jones, director.