Helen Louise Crunick, a pillar of the community and her family, died peacefully, in Washington, on Saturday, October 24, 2020, after suffering from dementia. She was 91 years young, as she would put it.

Born in 1929, in Parkersburg, W.Va., Helen was a trailblazer throughout her extraordinary, purpose-filled life. When she was in high school, she earned a major scholarship to the University of Pittsburgh for her writing abilities, where she sang in the Heinz Chapel choir. She put her education on hold when she married Michael Crunick in 1949. After having three children, she later returned to Pitt and ultimately earned her master's in education at a time when few women went to graduate school.

She then taught at Chartiers-Houston Junior/High School as a reading specialist for nearly two decades, where she also served as an advisor to the National Honors Society. She became a fierce advocate for literacy and helped hundreds of students learn how to read by using copies of the Washington-Observer.

Helen was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church, where she sang her first solo at the age of 12 and people still remember her beautiful voice. She was the first woman to serve as deacon and moderator of the congregation. She was also a soloist in the choir, frequently sang at weddings and taught Sunday school.

Helen was incredibly active in her community. In the 1980s, she called on the mayor to beautify the city and later served on the committee that led the work. A longtime member of the American Association of University Women, she served as president of the Washington branch in the 1990s and was active in advocating for the Head Start program. She was also highly involved in the Monday Music Club.

After she retired from teaching, Helen became executive director of the Washington Literacy Council. Her proudest accomplishment was launching a "mommy and me" baby book bag program, which has given free books to babies born at Washington Hospital and beyond since 1993.

While she won numerous awards for her public service, including from the YWCA and the Pittsburgh Literacy Council, Helen was more likely to talk about the accolades of her children and grandchildren. Later in her retired life, she stayed busy keeping up with her friends and family and caring for her son, Eric, who was wheelchair-bound with muscular dystrophy. She remained an avid follower of politics and later in life became a diehard Steelers and Penguins fan.

She is survived by son Michael Crunick; daughter, Lisa Crunick; granddaughters, Helena Bottemiller Evich (Jordan), Haley Melo (Brenner); grandson, Scott Crunick; and great-grandson, Hank Evich. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Michael; and her son, Eric.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Literacy Council of Southwestern PA, in honor of the baby book bag program, or First Baptist Church.

A celebration of Helen's life will be held sometime next year. In the meantime, nothing would honor Helen's life more than remembering to vote, a civic duty she cherished.

