Helen Louise Teagarden Householder, 95, of Rutan, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

Born September 29, 1923, in Richhill Township, she was a daughter of the late Louis "Bill" and Dora Smalley Teagarden.

Helen graduated in 1942 from Center Township High School. She was a faithful member of Fairview United Methodist Church and Fairview United Methodist Women. She also served as church treasurer for 35 years, retiring in 2013.

She married Robert C. Householder February 3, 1945, and celebrated 69 years of marriage before his death March 12, 2014. During her marriage, her goals were to be a good cook, keep a neat house, and raise a family with love. She excelled at her goals.

Prior to her marriage, Helen was employed at the county home and the pants sewing factory in Waynesburg. She partnered with her husband and son in running their dairy farm. She was a creative person, and always enjoyed attempts of new crafting ventures, from needlework to woodworking. Helen was an accomplished seamstress. She enjoyed gardening and canning and was a great cook. She was well known for her angel food cake.

She is survived by four children, Elaine Householder of South Fayette Township, Robert Householder of Graysville, Joyce (Greg) Helphenstine of Wind Ridge and Dennis (Debe) Householder of Rutan; seven grandchildren, Rob Helphenstine, Rebecca (Larry) Davis, Heather Householder, John Householder, Tammy Householder, Cassie (Ryan) Harvey and Kyle (Kristina) Householder; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a brother, George William "Bill" Teagarden; and a sister, Norma (Harland) Headlee.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a special goddaughter, Yvonne "Pic" Gibbons.

The staff of Concordia Hospice of Washington provided loving care to Helen.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home LLC, 3275 West Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359, 724-499-5181. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, in the funeral home, with Pastor Nelson Boone and Pastor Bill Lawler co-officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Graysville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Concordia Hospice of Washington, 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301, or Fairview United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 156, Graysville, PA 15337.

To view and sign the tribute wall, visit www.kestersonfh.com.