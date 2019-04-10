Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen M. Crockett.

Helen M. Crockett, 95, of Coal Center (West Pike Run Township), passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Southwestern Nursing Care Center.

She was born December 28, 1923, in Granville, a daughter of the late Robert E. and Iva Hatch McCombs.

Helen co-owned and operated with her husband Crockett's Esso Station in Bentleyville for more than 30 years and owned Crockett's Beauty salon for more than 25 years. She also recovered furniture for many years at Crockett's Upholstery.

Mrs. Crockett enjoyed cooking, baking, reading and time spent with her family.

Surviving are two children, Anita (Dorthea) Crockett of Pittsburgh and James (Carol) Crockett of Coal Center; six grandchildren, James (Dina) Crockett, Tracy (Sherri) Crockett, David (Sharon) Crockett, Josh Crockett, Jacob (Kathy) Crockett and Courtney Crockett; 19 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are her husband, Joseph Crockett, who died February 15, 1996; two sons, Robert and J.D. Crockett; grandson Daniel Crockett; three brothers, Robert, Ed and T.C. McCombs; two sisters, Wilma Holman and Pearl Cook.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Taylor United Methodist Church, with Pastor Ed Pope officiating. Private interment will be in Beallsville Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Taylor United Methodist Church, 610 Old National Pike, Brownsville, PA 15417. Online guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.