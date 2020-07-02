1/
Helen M. Hampson
1919 - 2020
Helen M. Hampson, 101, of McDonald, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Bridgeville Rehabilitation & Care Center.

Helen was born May 31, 1919, in Sturgeon, a daughter of the late James and Sophie Palarcik Tropeck.

She was a member of St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church, McDonald, the Blue Army and McDonald Senior Citizens.

In 1939, she married John C. Svihla, who died in 1958. In 1964, she married J. Earl Hampson, who died in 1992.

She was a homemaker.

Surviving are two sons, Robert James Svihla of Mays Landing, N.J., and John Douglas Svihla of N.J.; a sister, Geraldine Gevenosky of McDonald; a stepdaughter, June Fahrny of Butler; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Deceased are a stepson, Earl B. Hampson; a stepdaughter, Grace Partizzoti; three brothers, John, James and Donald Tropeck; and five sisters, Nellie Pivovar, Mary Ann Kulak, Ann Lukasiewicz, Sophie Rubel and Frances Kravec.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until noon on Thursday, July 2, in Nation Funeral Home, Inc., 220 E. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon on Thursday, July 2, in St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church, McDonald, with Fr. Harry Bielewicz officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Coraopolis.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
2
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church
