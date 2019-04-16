Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen M. Rice.

Helen M. Rice, 84, of New Eagle, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, in her home. She was born November 1, 1934, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Boyd and Margaret Mullen Cutright.

Helen was a graduate of Monongahela High School, Class of 1952. In her younger years, she was employed at McCrory's 5&10 and O'Delli's Confectionery Store, both in Monongahela. After her children were born, she attended the Franco Beauty Academy and became a licensed beautician. For over 50 years, she owned and operated Helen Rice's Beauty Shop in New Eagle.

Helen was a lifelong member of Riverview Baptist Church in New Eagle, where she was formerly the financial secretary, a member of the board of trustees and a Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed bowling, baking cakes, cookies and bread, and playing cards. She especially looked forward to every Saturday when she, her sisters and mother would go shopping together. Helen was the matriarch of her family and saw to it that everyone was taken care of.

She is survived by two daughters, Ginny Casper of Washington and Darla (Ron) Smerilli of New Eagle; son Scott (Patrice) Rice of Monongahela; five grandchildren, Justin Smerilli, Rachel Smerilli and Richi Filardi, Chad (Krista) Rice, Derek (Brittany) Rice, Courtney (Aaron) Cox; eight great-grandchildren, Kendal Morgan, Layne Rice, Mason Rice, Anabella Rice, Rosalie Cox, Mila Rice, Lia Filardi and Everly Cox; two brothers and four sisters, George (Victoria) Cutright of Washington, Belinda Rice of New Eagle, Iowa Hermann of Bentleyville, Gail (Anthony) Mordecki of New Eagle, Harold (Jenny) Cutright of Virginia, Patricia (Wes) Large of Monongahela; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Ernest Rice Sr., who died April 16, 2014; son James Ernest Rice Jr., who died April 16, 2004; son-in-law Bob Casper; and two brothers-in-law, Samuel Rice and William Hermann.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18, with the Rev. Bruce Moses officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Monongahela.

Memorial contributions may be made to Riverview Baptist Church, 405 Main Street, New Eagle, PA 15067.

