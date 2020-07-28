1/1
Helen Mae Horwatt
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Helen Mae Horwatt, 80, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was born April 16, 1940, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Peter and Eva Schemegda Horwatt.

Helen was a member of Saint Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, and was a lifetime resident of Canonsburg. Helen worked 16 years at Parker Hunter in downtown Pittsburgh. Later she worked and retired from the Washington County Courthouse.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her brother, Harry Horwatt of Canonsburg; her sister, Elizabeth Pensak of Cincinnati, Ohio; and many loving and devoted nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are her brothers, Frank F. Horwatt, Peter Horwatt, Stephen Horwatt; sisters Mary Horwatt, Anna Tornabene, Julia Cunic, Tillie Horwatt; and very present in her life and very special and dear friends Gus and Rosie Mantalis.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Joseph P. Salandra LFD, owner / supervisor, 304 West Pike Street , Canonsburg 724-745-8120.

At the request of Helen, all funeral arrangements are private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Saint Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, 166 East College Street, Canonsburg, PA 15317, in memory of Helen.

To view or extend condolences, visit www.salandrafunerals.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
304 West Pike St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
724-745-8120
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved