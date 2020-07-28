Helen Mae Horwatt, 80, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was born April 16, 1940, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Peter and Eva Schemegda Horwatt.

Helen was a member of Saint Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, and was a lifetime resident of Canonsburg. Helen worked 16 years at Parker Hunter in downtown Pittsburgh. Later she worked and retired from the Washington County Courthouse.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her brother, Harry Horwatt of Canonsburg; her sister, Elizabeth Pensak of Cincinnati, Ohio; and many loving and devoted nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are her brothers, Frank F. Horwatt, Peter Horwatt, Stephen Horwatt; sisters Mary Horwatt, Anna Tornabene, Julia Cunic, Tillie Horwatt; and very present in her life and very special and dear friends Gus and Rosie Mantalis.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Joseph P. Salandra LFD, owner / supervisor, 304 West Pike Street , Canonsburg 724-745-8120.

At the request of Helen, all funeral arrangements are private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Saint Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, 166 East College Street, Canonsburg, PA 15317, in memory of Helen.

To view or extend condolences, visit www.salandrafunerals.com.