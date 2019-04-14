Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen R. Johnson.

Helen R. Johnson, 103, of Carroll Township, formerly of Canonsburg, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at The Residence, Monongahela. She was born in Ingram, Allegheny County, August 2, 1915.

Helen graduated from Pittsburgh Business School in 1932. During the Depression she obtained a position at Hartford Insurance with her oldest sister. She retired in 1969. Helen married Raymond O. Johnson in 1947.

In addition to her dedication to her husband and caring for several family members, Helen's passions were studying the Bible, following the footsteps of Jesus, and sharing the Gospel message. She believed that God has a beautiful plan of salvation for every person who has ever lived.

Preceding Helen in death were her husband, Raymond; her parents, George and Gertrude Rosenberger; brothers Julian and George Rosenberger; sisters Ruth Kleber, Mildred Raffel, Irene Phelps, Irma Gartley and Elsie Nixon. Surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of service, Tuesday, April 16, at Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, PA, with Duane Cramer officiating. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery, McMurray. Add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.