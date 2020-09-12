1/1
Helen R. Oklesson
1937 - 2020
Helen R. Oklesson, of Houston, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the age of 82, in Southmont of Presbyterian Senior Care.

She was born November 21, 1937, in Canonsburg, a daughter of Wallace and Goldie Jones Rathbone.

Helen was a 1955 graduate of Chartiers High School.

She worked for many years at Woodville and then Mayview State hospitals.

On February 14, 1959, she married Rudolph L. Oklesson, who died May 25, 1978.

Surviving are two sons, Rodney (Stacy) Oklesson of Argyle, Texas, and Robert (Carol) Oklesson of Las Cruces, N.M.; a sister, Carol Rathbone Neuman of Highland, Calif.; six grandchildren, Dakota, Dustin, Deanna, Sydney, Brady, Piper; and two great-grandchildren.

Deceased are a son, Randy Oklesson; a sister, Joann Brice Rathbone; and a grandson, Dalton Oklesson.

At the request of the deceased, all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
7247452350
