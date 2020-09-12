Helen R. Oklesson, of Houston, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the age of 82, in Southmont of Presbyterian Senior Care.

She was born November 21, 1937, in Canonsburg, a daughter of Wallace and Goldie Jones Rathbone.

Helen was a 1955 graduate of Chartiers High School.

She worked for many years at Woodville and then Mayview State hospitals.

On February 14, 1959, she married Rudolph L. Oklesson, who died May 25, 1978.

Surviving are two sons, Rodney (Stacy) Oklesson of Argyle, Texas, and Robert (Carol) Oklesson of Las Cruces, N.M.; a sister, Carol Rathbone Neuman of Highland, Calif.; six grandchildren, Dakota, Dustin, Deanna, Sydney, Brady, Piper; and two great-grandchildren.

Deceased are a son, Randy Oklesson; a sister, Joann Brice Rathbone; and a grandson, Dalton Oklesson.

At the request of the deceased, all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.