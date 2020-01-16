Helen Ridge, 91, formerly of Daisytown, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

She was born December 21, 1928, in Denbo, a daughter of the late Mike and Rose Kuchak Orloski.

Mrs. Ridge was a 1946 graduate of Centerville High School.

Helen was a member of the former Assumption Roman Catholic Church in Daisytown and later attended St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church. Most recently she was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Richeyville Campus.

Mrs. Ridge enjoyed traveling and especially enjoyed her trip to Jerusalem and Rome, Italy. The time she spent with her family at their camp in Cameron County was very special to her. She enjoyed fishing and hunting. At the age of 69, Helen harvested a black bear while hunting with her family in Canada.

On October 30, 1948, she married Lewis O. Ridge Sr., who passed away June 22, 2010.

Surviving are four children, Lewis O. "Buddy" Ridge Jr. (Pam) of Cornelius, N.C., Richard L. Ridge (Pam) of Brownsville, Ronald Ridge (Teddie) of Daisytown and Roxanne Ankrom (Theodore) of Fredericktown; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are a daughter, Julie, who died at birth; grandson, Troy Ankrom; great-granddaughter, Trista Ann Ankrom; three brothers; and one sister.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 17, in John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, where prayers will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, January 18, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in the Richeyville Campus of Saint Katharine Drexel Parish, with the Rev. Edward Yuhas as celebrant. Interment will follow in Taylor Cemetery, Brownsville.

The nurses at Emedisys Hospice and the staff at Townview Rehab Center provided excellent care.

A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.