Helen Ruth Gottshall Engel, 80, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Burton Avenue, Washington, and of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Providence Point Memory Care, Pittsburgh. She was born April 1, 1939, in Washington, a daughter of the late William Jennings Gottshall and the late Helen Ruth Mitchell Gottshall of Washington.

On October 19, 1957, Helen married Robert George Engel, the love of her life for more than 50 years when he passed away too soon, July 9, 2006.

She is survived by her four loving children, Deborah (Michael) Moretti of Pittsburgh, Pamela (Mark) Smith of Sinking Spring, Rebecca (Christopher) McClure of Wyomissing and Robert (Kerri) Engel of Peters Township; 11 grandchildren, Matt and Nate, Mark and Jake, Megan and Zack, Alex and Chloe, Justin, Alissa, and Addisyn; and nine great-grandchildren, Sierra and Stella, Liam and Gracie, and Harrison, Harper, Blaire, Salem and Quin. She is also survived by her sister, Joanne Nolan of Floral City, Fla.

Helen worked proudly as a legal secretary for many years in Washington, retiring from Phillips and Faldowski, P.C.

She was a founding member of the Shade Tree Commission for the City of Washington, and was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Helen loved listening to music, Shorty's hot dogs and Osso's pizza, the Outer Banks, N.C., their retirement home in Florida, and spending time with her family.

Helen was lovingly cared for in her almost four years at Providence Point Personal Care and Memory Care. Three Rivers Hospice provided compassionate care and loving support during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be contributed to the at or by mail to: , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, FL-27, Chicago, IL 60601-7633.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, November 9, in Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor / director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director. A blessing service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with Father Thomas Lewandowski officiating. Interment will follow in Washington Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.