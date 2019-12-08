Helen Ruth Sumney, 98, of Washington, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 4, 2019, in Premier Washington Health Center.

Helen was born on January 25, 1921, in Eldersville, a daughter of Joseph and Julia Wagner, and lived her entire life in Washington County.

She was a graduate of Washington High School. During World War II, she was a waitress at The George Washington Hotel. Later, Mrs. Sumney was a cafeteria worker for Trinity Area School District for many years.

Helen enjoyed life, playing cards and board games, sending cards, and being with her daughters and grandchildren. Her spirit was joyful, irreverent, loving, and steadfast, which was often confused with stubbornness.

She was a member of Avery United Methodist Church.

On March 2, 1946, she married James Sumney, who died November 21, 1983.

Surviving are three daughters, Sandy (Rev. George) Dran of Washington, Ruth (Thomas) Goucher of Valencia, and Nancy (Thomas) Crafton of Winston-Salem, N. C.; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Delbert Wagner of Hickory; a sister, Mildred Friday of Pittsburgh; a sister-in-law, Janyce Sumney Earl of Gainesville, Georgia; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are three brothers, Joe Wagner, John Wagner and Paul Wagner; and two sisters, Elsie Tau and Anna Smigiel.

Her wishes were no viewing, and a celebration of life with red, white and blue just like her 90th surprise birthday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Avery United Methodist Church, 1100 Gabby Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

At the request of the deceased, all services were private. Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

