Helen "Honey" Tencer Kocerka, 88, of Bobtown, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020, in her home, with her family by her side. She was born Friday, May 27, 1932, in Collier, a daughter of Michael P. Tencer Sr. and Mildred Balas Tencer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John E. "Jack" Kocerka; two brothers, Michael P. Tencer Jr. and Frank Tencer.

Helen was a member of Saint Ignatius Roman Catholic Church of Bobtown, now part of Saint Matthias Parish, a former member of the Bobtown Senior Citizens Club, an avid baker and especially loved to play bingo and games of chance with her husband and family.

She is survived by six children, Ed Kocerka and wife Nina of Greensboro, Jack Kocerka and wife Heidi of St. Augustine, Fla., Carol Kocerka of Gilbert, Ariz., Janet Kocerka of Bobtown, Michael Kocerka of Bobtown and Barbara VanHorn, also of Gilbert; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Margaret Popernack of Alexandria, Va., Bernadine Krause of Seven Hills, Ohio; one brother, Albert Tencer of Morgantown; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be private for the family and are under the direction of the Louis E. Rudolph Funeral Home, Thomas B. Rudolph, funeral director and supervisor, Point Marion.

