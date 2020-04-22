Helen V. Mahramas, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully Monday, April 20, 2020.

She was born July 1, 1936, in Rochester, and was preceded in death by her parents, Michael Vidovich and Mary Shimrak Kovacevic.

A graduate of Rochester High School, Helen was a cheerleader and later held the title of Miss Pennsylvania in 1954.

Helen leaves behind her devoted and loving husband of 60 years, George "Buttercup" Mahramas. Also left behind to cherish her memory are her dear children, Melanie S. Schademan of South Park, James G. "Jay" Mahramas and his wife, Cindy of Hendersonville, N.C., and Lisa M. Jones and her husband, Jeffrey of Chesapeake, Va.; three beloved grandchildren, Michael Joseph, Naomi Louise and John George Schademan, who knew her and loved her as "Geege"; four loved stepgrandchildren; and six stepgreat-grandchildren.

Helen was the last of her immediate family. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Joanne Eichenlaub.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family visitation and services, limited to 10 persons, will be held Thursday, April 23, in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Joseph P. Salandra, LFD, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home and will be livestreamed for family and friends on the funeral home website, www.salandrafunerals.com, and Facebook. Entombment will take place in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or Alzheimer's Research.

