Helen Virginia Pandelos, 81, of Peters Township, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. She had resided at Friendship Village of Upper St. Clair for five years prior to her passing.

She was born in Bellville, Ohio, on March 31, 1938, to Albert Leroy Hartline and Sara Catherine Hartline.

She is survived by five children, Deanna Phasupong of Washington, Debby Kaufman (late husband Nathan Kaufman) of Irmo, S.C., Christine Jones of Aspinwall, Athena Crookshank (husband Matthew) of Canonsburg and Tasso Pandelos (wife Dina) of Venetia. She was the sister of Sandy, Gordon, Eddie and the late Jean, Jack, Flora, and Frank. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Christopher (Brenda), Missy (AJ), Mandee (Jimmy), Paul, Nathan, Natalie (Peter), Nikolas, Haley, Sophia and Chloe, and eight great-grandchildren.

Helen was former owner/operator of Ernie's Esquire Supper Club in McMurray, banquet manager at the Sheraton Station Square in Pittsburgh and was active in establishing her son's first store in Bethel Park, Mm! Mm! Pizza.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, followed by interment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Peters Township.

To add tributes, visit beinhauer.com.