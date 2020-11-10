1/1
Helene Robak
1945 - 2020
Helene "Lee" Robak, 75, of Sturgeon, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 7, 2020, surrounded by her family. Lee was born May 24, 1945, a daughter of the late Joseph and Stephanie Bontink Lutynsy.

Lee, in her earlier years, was a beautician cutting the hair of her friends and neighbors. She was an EMT at Rescue West and a member of the Sturgeon Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. Lee was an employee of the South Fayette School District for 30 years, where she was a bus driver and custodian.

Through life she enjoyed spending time with her sister and friends going shopping, to the movies, and luncheons. She enjoyed camping, reading and knitting homemade dish cloths. Lee loved cooking and no one ever left her home hungry or without leftovers. Her most cherished times, though, were those spent with her children and grandchildren.

Lee was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Robak.

Surviving are her children, Michelle (Ronald) Totedo of Sturgeon, Robert (Roberta) Robak of Monroeville, Karen (David) Dunks of McDonald; and her grandchildren, Joseph and Anna Robak, and Bailey and Benjamin Dunks. She also leaves behind her sister and best friend, Veronica (Edward) McElhaney of Sturgeon.

Nancy Cook and Marie Thomas provided lifelong love, friendship and support.

Because of the COVID-19 virus, there will be no service or visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

All arrangements are entrusted to Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc., 314 West Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, 724-926-2800.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
