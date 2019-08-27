Henrietta L. Francis Chilcot, 78, of Waynesburg, died at 8:50 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, in Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Waynesburg.

She was born Sunday, October 13, 1940, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Frank Francis and Hazel Grace Mench Francis.

Mrs. Chilcot was a graduate of Waynesburg High School and was a homemaker.

Her husband, Donald M. Chilcot, whom she married January 22, 1989, died July 7, 2012.

Surviving are one stepdaughter, Jennifer Broxmeyer of Rialto, Calif.; and four stepgrandchildren.

At the request of the deceased there will be no public visitation or services. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, is entrusted with her arrangements. Private burial will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg. Information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.