Henrietta Snyder, 79, of Washington, formerly of Richeyville and Grand Prairie, Texas, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, in Presbyterian Senior Care, Washington.

She was born October 16, 1940, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late William and Anna Mae Johnson Pawluk.

Mrs. Snyder was a 1958 graduate of Centerville High School and received a Bachelor of Arts in Music from Lee College in Cleveland, Tenn.

On May 1, 1965, she married Paul Snyder, who survives. They celebrated 54 years of marriage.

Mrs. Snyder was an accomplished organist and pianist. She used her talents to teach children music. Her love for children and her passion for music were a perfect fit. Henrietta worked in Severe, Tenn., Pensacola, Fla., and Elyria, Ohio, as a choir director. She directed music ministries in several Assembly of God churches as well as Presbyterian churches.

Her hobbies included bird watching, and watching deer and other animals around her home. She especially enjoyed traveling on numerous cruises with her husband, Paul.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, is a brother, William T. Pawluk (Laure) of Carroll Township. A brother, David Pawluk, died in infancy.

Private funeral services were held in John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Christian Assembly of God Church, 100 Meadow Drive, Bentleyville, PA 15314.

A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.