Henry Dale Hertzler, 62, of McDonald, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at his home.

He was born September 30, 1956 in Washington, a son of the late Henry George Hertzler and the late Mary Catherine (McKay) Gossett.

Mr. Hertzler was a bricklayer for Ray Marino Patriot Building Company of Robinson Township.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

On March 29, 2006 he married Diane M. Hoag, who survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Jennifer (Keith Mennitt-Knepper) Hertzler of Carnegie and Courtney (James Hookey) Gray of Imperial; three sisters, Brenda (Sid) Matthews of Claysville, Lisa Fisher of Bentleyville and Tina Ewing of West Mifflin; two brothers, David (Donna) Hertzler of McDonald and John (Shar Capan) Gossett of Crafton; and eight grandchildren, Phoenix, Alianna and Adelina Gray, Ethan Springer, Aiden and Annabella Snatchko, and Mariah and Brayden Zombeck.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Nation Funeral Home, Inc., 220 E. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, with Rev. Justin Amsler, pastor of McDonald Presbyterian Church, officiating. Burial will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery, McDonald. Online condolences, photos and additional information are available at www.nationfuneralhome.com.