Henry Daniel King, 84, of Charlestown Township, Ohio, has gone home to be with his Lord Wednesday, January 1, 2020, following an illness. He was born March 18, 1935, in Brownsville, to Raymond and Ruth Bane King. Henry lived in Fredericktown before moving to Ravenna, Ohio, in 1958.

He was a member of the Charlestown United Methodist Church. Henry worked as a custodian for 34 years at Southeast High School, as a part-time teacher's aide for Portage County Schools, and a part-time custodian at Maplewood Area Joint Vocational School.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Ruth Teegarden King; son Dennis Ray King; granddaughter Linsey (Scott) Allmer; brother Thomas R. (Esther) King; sister Anna Jane Moon; and several nieces and nephews.

Henry was preceded in death by his first wife, June Moore King; daughter Pattie Stump; sister Cleona Harden; and brothers Kenneth, Billy and Ralph King.

At his request, cremation has taken place. There will be no calling hours or services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Home Ravenna Chapel.

Crossroads Hospice provided exceptional help and support.

