Henry Huey, 87, of Canal Fulton, Ohio, formerly of Centerville, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019.

He was born January 19, 1932, in Highhouse, a son of the late Arthur and Kathryn Bigrigg Huey.

Mr. Huey was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean conflict from 1952 to 1954. For his service, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal with one Bronze Service Star, United Nations Service Medal and the Combat Infantryman Badge.

He was employed by U.S. Steel in one of its mills as a crane operator and was a member of United Steelworkers of America.

Henry enjoyed baseball and served as an umpire working Little League, high school and college baseball. He also enjoyed hunting, golfing and reading Western books, especially Louis L'Amour books.

He was an active member of the former St. Oliver Plunkett Parish, where he served as an usher for many years. Before relocating to Ohio, he attended St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Richeyville campus.

Mr. Huey was a longtime, faithful member of Hancock-McCune-Horne American Legion Post 705 and served for many years as part of the Honor Guard. He was also a member of the Centerville Sportsman's Club.

For more than 50 years, Mr. Huey faithfully and routinely donated blood because of his own need for blood as a young man.

On June 2, 1956, he married Dorothy Korbecki Huey, who died August 12, 2012.

Surviving are two children, Gerald Huey (Simone) of Newport News, Va., and Theresa Andler (Frank) of Canal Fulton; six grandchildren, Lydia Stewart (Jordan), Jason Andler (April), Halie Banty (Kevin), Ryan Huey, Joseph Andler and Cameron Huey (Brandi); two great-grandchildren, Brandon and Jaxon Banty; five brothers, Robert Huey of Centerville, Ernie Huey (Delores) of Pittsburgh, James Huey (Isabelle) of Connellsville, Jesse Huey (Nancy) of Elizabeth and Kenneth Huey (Elsie) of McKeesport; a sister, Fran Macri of West Mifflin; a sister-in-law, Ethel Huey of West Mifflin; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents and wife, are three sisters, Linda Huey, Arlene Cumberland and Margaret Stillwagon, and two brothers, Arthur and Joseph Huey.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in John B. Greenlee Funeral Home Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, PA 15313, where prayers will be said at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Richeyville campus, with the Rev. Edward Yuhas as celebrant. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, with military rites conducted graveside by American Legion Post 705, Centerville, and the U.S. Army. A rosary will be recited at 2:30 p.m. and American Legion Post 705 will conduct a brief service and walk through at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.

Family, friends and caregivers have provided kindness and support throughout the family's journey, which will forever be remembered.

Memorial contributions may be made to Concordia Hospice of Washington Donnell House, 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301, or Greater Pittsburgh Chapter, 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.