Henry J. Cincinnati, 90, of Washington, passed away peacefully, in his home, Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was born April 25, 1930, in Washington, a son of the late Henry J. and Rose M. Tocci Cincinnati.

Henry was a 1948 graduate of Washington High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard, where he proudly served for three years.

For more than 30 years, Henry worked as an overhead crane operator for U.S. Steel in Homestead retiring in 1988. He also was an avid bridge player, attaining the rank of a Life Master. Bridge was a life-long joy, but his greatest joy and love was Jean Piatt. In 1978, he met Jean at their 30th class reunion. Three weeks later, they started dating. He often said, "Jean was the best thing that ever happened to me." Henry and Jean spent the last 42 years together and built a beautiful life. Henry was blessed with a large extended family on Jean's side, all of whom loved him like a father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Henry will be remembered by the grandkids for his belly flops off the diving board, his 16# bowling ball, instigating spitball fights and his infamous hi-fives! He was known in the family as "The Shredder" for fitting the most garbage in one container!

In addition to his parents, Henry was preceded in death by two brothers, James, 1923, and Frank Cincinnati, 1949; and two sisters, Mary Reihner, 1991, and Helen Sibert, 2013.

Surviving are a sister, Rose Mae Maleski, who still lives in Washington; several nephews; and his niece, Sharon Shaffer, with whom he was especially close.

