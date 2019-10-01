Henry Taborski Jr., 91, of McDonald, died peacefully Friday, September 27, 2019.

He was a devoted husband and is survived by his wife of 64 years, Angeline Tornabene Taborski. He was the son of the late Henry and Mildred (Kozesnik) Taborski; loving father to Patty (David) Buckley and Glenn (Jeannine) Taborski; beloved grandfather "Pap" to Christopher (Suzie) Buckley, Sophia, Henry, Glenn and Samuel Taborski; and great-grandfather to Owen, Stella and Albert Buckley; brother of James Taborski and Edmond (Rita) Taborski, and the late Rose (Stanley) Araneicka. Henry is also survived by nieces, nephews, and friends who will mourn his passing.

He was a graduate of McDonald High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked as a steel inspector for Universal Cyclops. In addition, he was a member of the Masonic Lodge and the United Steel Workers of America.

Henry was dedicated to his family, and he could build or fix anything. He had a lifelong interest in cars and he enjoyed golf and bowling.

A visitation for family and close friends will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, where services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, October 3, with the Rev. John Pavlica, pastor of Crossroads Alliance Church, McDonald, officiating. Burial will follow in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Greater Washington County Food Bank. Online condolences, photos and additional information are available at www.nationfuneralhome.com.