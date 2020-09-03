Henry Vogt, 75, of Cecil, formerly of South Fayette, died September 1, 2020.

He was born April 6, 1945, in Monongahela, a son of the late Henry and Viola Podroskey Vogt.

He was the beloved husband of Linda Turopolec Vogt; loving father of Adam Vogt, Ryan (Nicole) Vogt, Kevin (Lisa) Vogt and Julie (Jacob) Judy; cherished grandfather of Gwyneth Vogt, Dylan Vogt, Taylor Vogt, Ella Vogt, Lydia Judy, Alivia Vogt, Levi Judy, Aaron Vogt and Ava Vogt; brother of Mary Jane Charitan, Judith (Duane) Dyer, Alfred (Peggy) Vogt and the late Joseph Vogt; also many loving nieces and nephews.

Henry retired in 2002 as an Industrial Arts teacher for Carlynton High School. He was an avid tennis player and coached tennis for 30 years. He was also a swimming coach for 20 years; and was an avid weightlifter, working out at many local gyms.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, in the Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3333. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday in St. Mary Church of Corpus Christi Parish.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com