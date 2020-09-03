1/1
Henry Vogt
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Henry Vogt, 75, of Cecil, formerly of South Fayette, died September 1, 2020.

He was born April 6, 1945, in Monongahela, a son of the late Henry and Viola Podroskey Vogt.

He was the beloved husband of Linda Turopolec Vogt; loving father of Adam Vogt, Ryan (Nicole) Vogt, Kevin (Lisa) Vogt and Julie (Jacob) Judy; cherished grandfather of Gwyneth Vogt, Dylan Vogt, Taylor Vogt, Ella Vogt, Lydia Judy, Alivia Vogt, Levi Judy, Aaron Vogt and Ava Vogt; brother of Mary Jane Charitan, Judith (Duane) Dyer, Alfred (Peggy) Vogt and the late Joseph Vogt; also many loving nieces and nephews.

Henry retired in 2002 as an Industrial Arts teacher for Carlynton High School. He was an avid tennis player and coached tennis for 30 years. He was also a swimming coach for 20 years; and was an avid weightlifter, working out at many local gyms.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, in the Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3333. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday in St. Mary Church of Corpus Christi Parish.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church of Corpus Christi Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved