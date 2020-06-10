Herbert Clayton Wright
1935 - 2020
Herbert Clayton Wright, 84, of Nineveh, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, in Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

He was born November 5, 1935, in East Finley, a son of the late Clarence and Leona Ealy Wright.

In March 1954, he married Jo Anne Knisley Wright, who survives.

Herbert was a master mechanic. He owned and operated Wright's Garage in Nineveh for 45 years. He resided most of his life in the Nineveh area and was a member of the Fairmount Methodist Church in East Finley. He was also a member of the Nineveh Volunteer Fire Company.

Herbert was a champion horseshoe pitcher. He also played softball and was an avid fisherman. He was always present for his grandchildren's sporting events and concerts. He loved animals, especially his basset hound, Tank.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are four children, Ruby Kirk, Barbara Karpan (Michael), Carol Pusateri (David) and James Wright; four grandsons, Brandon Henry (Clarissa), Chad Henry (Brandon Marzke), Nathaniel Wright and Tristian Wright; and two great-grandchildren, Alivia Henry and Preston Burgard.

Deceased are a son, David Lynn, who died in infancy, and two brothers, Albert Blaine Wright and John Wright.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 12, with the Rev. Scott Lawrence officiating, followed by interment in Fairmount Cemetery, East Finley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Greene County, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370, www.greenepet.org.

Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
JUN
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
JUN
12
Service
10:30 AM
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
JUN
12
Interment
Fairmount Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
182 W High St
Waynesburg, PA 15370
7246273155
