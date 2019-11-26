Herbert D. Hazlett, 80, of Fredericktown, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, November 24, 2019.

He was born December 27, 1938, a son of the late Herbert and Frances Huffman Hazlett.

Herbert was a graduate of Ellsworth High School.

Mr. Hazlett retired from Joy Manufacturing, where he worked as a warehouseman and mechanic. He was also a member of the Teamsters Union.

Herbert also faithfully attended the East Bethlehem Baptist Church.

Mr. Hazlett loved his family, his church, his two dogs, Jake and Angel, gardening and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

On June 17, 1960, he married Edna Marie Ball Hazlett, who survives. They celebrated 59 years of marriage.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are four children, Herbert Hazlett Jr. (Shelly) of Silver Springs, Fla., Michelle Chapman (Mike Sirsky) of Morgantown, W.Va., Michael Hazlett (Jennifer Lord) of Olympia, Wash., and Kimberly Pollock (Mike) of Carmichaels; seven grandchildren, Joshua and Mason Hazlett, Alisha Danoff, Kendra Brant, Britteny and Bridget Pollock, and Brianna Murray; two great-grandchildren, Adeline Hazlett and Everly Danoff; four sisters, Cordella, Dolores, Bessie and Debbie; one brother, Melvin.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, is a son, Joseph Dewayne Hazlett, who passed away September 9, 1992.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 29, in Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home, Ltd., 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, Fredericktown, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 30, with the Rev. George Lammay officiating. Interment will be in Buckingham Cemetery.

A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.