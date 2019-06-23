Herbert D. Miller, 85, of McMurray, passed away surrounded by his children and grandchildren Thursday, June 20, 2019, at his home. He was born July 18, 1933, in Somerset, to the late Herbert and Ethel Miller. Herbert joins his beloved wife, Wilma, who died November 1, 2018.

He was the loving father of Lori (Earl) Ducouer, Dave (Elissa Conlin) Miller, Cathy (Jim) Dorff and Linda Gratz; cherished grandfather of Nicole Sobecki, Jennifer Shuback, Adam Miller, Kristen Wilmot, Zachary Dorff, Samuel Dorff, Bradley Banas and Jessica Kanellos; great-grandfather of Caden Sobecki, Eryx Kanellos, Nikos Kanellos, Brayden Shuback, Tanner Miller, Riley Wilmot and three on the way; brother of Don Miller, Jane Dickey and the late Charles Miller. Herbert was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

He graduated from Somerset High School, and then served in the U.S. Army as corporal stationed in Korea during the war. Herbert retired from IBM, after many years as district manager.

He enjoyed working in his wood shop and his garden. Herbert will be remembered for his strong faith at Peters Creek Evangelical Presbyterian Church, being known to fix anyone's problem, and most of all love of family. He was a huge part of all his grandchildren's lives and made time for each of them.

Arrangements by Beinhauers, 724-941-3211. Family and Friends are welcome from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 24, at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, where a funeral service will be held at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 25. Interment in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies will follow with full military honors.

The family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Peters Creek Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 608 East McMurray Road, Suite 102, McMurray, PA 15317.