Herbert "Herbie" Dicks Jr., 55, of Washington, died Sunday, September 29, 2019.

He was born November 4, 1963, in Washington, a son of Herbert Nathan Dicks, Sr., of Claysville and the late Darlene Ostrander Dicks.

Mr. Dicks was a 1982 graduate of McGuffey High School, where he excelled on the track team.

For many years, he was a truck driver for CEMEX.

Mr. Dicks was an avid Steelers and Penguins fan, played softball most of his life and loved fishing and being at the beach.

He was Baptist.

Surviving, in addition to his father, are a stepdaughter, Amber Elcyzyn of Ohio; his sister and brother-in-law, Carol and David Hilderbrand of Claysville; two grandchildren, Dayson and Virginia Whipkey; and nieces Jessica and Courtney Hilderbrand.

He also leaves behind his beloved German Shepherd dog, Axle.

There will be no public viewing or service.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., Washington.

