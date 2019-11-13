Herbert G. Ballas, 78, of Meadow Lands, died Monday, November 11, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

He was born October 28, 1941, in Canonsburg, a son of Joseph and Clara Mae Fenton Ballas.

Mr. Ballas was a 1959 graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School and completed a two year program at DeVry Technical School.

He was employed as a quality control technician for Hankisnon Corp. in Canonsburg, until his retirement.

Mr. Ballas enjoyed gardening, woodworking, modeling, working on old TVs and watching football on TV. His greatest joy was his grandchildren and going to his grandson's ball games.

On September 15, 1962, he married Marian Jankowski, his wife of 57 years, who survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Patricia Smith of Bridgeville and Sandra (Glenn) Florian of Amity; two grandchildren and the apples of his eye, Matthew (Natalie) and Hilary Florian; and a great-granddaughter, Emma.

Deceased are a daughter, Kathleen Ballas; and a brother, Donald Ballas.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 15. Interment will follow in Woodruff Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852, or contributions@kidneyfund.org.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.