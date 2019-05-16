Herbert Leonard Miller, 89, of Washington, died Monday, May 13, in his home.

He was born September 24, 1929, in Cecil, a son of Charles A. and Caroline Green Miller.

Mr. Miller was a veteran, having served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He had worked as a nurse's aide for many years at Mayview State Hospital.

Mr. Miller was a former member of the Improved Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the World.

He enjoyed hunting and woodworking and loved fishing and gardening.

On June 20, 1983, he married Delnora Hays, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Herbert Miller Jr. of Washington; sister Mary Lacks of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are five brothers, Charles, George, Joseph, Eugene and Fred Miller; and two sisters, Evelyn Scott and Margaret Butler.

All services are private and have been entrusted to McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.