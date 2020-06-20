Herbert R. Johnson, 91, of Washington, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, of natural causes.

He was born October 28, 1928, in Jamestown, New York, a son of the late Eric T. and Sonja Lundblad Johnson.

Mr. Johnson graduated from Jamestown (NY) High School and Bethany College, where he was awarded a full athletic scholarship.

A veteran of the Army, he served on active duty from July 28, 1953, until his honorable discharge on June 10, 1955. Mr. Johnson then served in the Army Reserves until August 2, 1961. He was awarded a Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal.

For 31 years, he was a science and health teacher at Washington High School. During his time at Washington High School, he was an assistant football coach and head basketball coach, and in 1964, was selected as the basketball coach of the year.

Mr. Johnson liked to sing and listen to classic country music, and enjoyed gardening, golfing and playing cards. He was a self-taught woodcarver of birds, winning numerous awards for his creations.

Mr. Johnson was a member of First Lutheran Church, Alpha Sigma Phi, and PSEA.

On July 30, 1955, he married Claretta Berg, who survives.

Also surviving are three children, Sharon (Arthur) Battistone of McDonald, Douglas (Shelly) Johnson of Ohio, and Stephen (Sandy) Johnson of Fla.; a brother, Arthur (Alice) Johnson of N.Y.; five grandchildren, Sarah (Tobin) Nelson, Joshua (Kelly) Battistone, Jared Battistone (fianc Tobey Ratoff), Seth Johnson and Samuel Johnson; and five great-grandchildren, Elyse, Luke and Theo Nelson, and Abigail and Emmett Battistone.Deceased is a brother, Walter Johnson.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or service. Memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church, 92 West Walnut Street, Washington, PA 15301, or to Washington City Mission, 84 West Wheeling Street, Washington, PA 15301.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

