Herbert W. Ambrosy, 84, of Ellsworth, died Sunday morning, January 12, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

He was born March 16, 1935, in Bentleyville, a son of Vincent and Ada Newman Ambrazas.

A veteran, he served with the U.S. Army as a military policeman.

Mr. Ambrosy was retired from Bethlehem Mines and worked at Mine 60.

He was a member of United Mine Workers of America Local 1197, the Cadillac and LaSalle Club and enjoyed hunting, fishing and flea markets.

Surviving are two daughters, Brenda Frankie (Mark Zerby) of Clarksville and Robyn Ambrosy of Charleroi; two grandchildren, Vincent Ambrosy-Wagner and Rebeccah Ambrosy-Stephens; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a sister, Shirley Ada Matay, and a brother, James Alexander McBeth.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255, where a military honors service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 16, by American Legion Post 165, Bentleyville.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request memorials be made to Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

