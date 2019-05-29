Herman Dewayne Johnson, 59, of Ellsworth, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, in his home.

He was born July 14, 1959, in New Eagle, a son of the late Joseph L. Johnson and Barbara Jean Castor Johnson of Ellsworth, who survives.

Mr. Johnson was a 1977 graduate of Bentworth High School and was employed in construction with various companies throughout the area.

He was a lifelong member of Bentleyville Baptist Church.

Herman was an outstanding football player. He was a very special, kind and gentle soul with many close friends and was very good to his family.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are two siblings, Karen Michelle Innocent of Atlanta, Ga., and Kevin Joseph Johnson of Rolesville, N.C., and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, May 30, in Greenlee Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville, with Pastor Harold Ivory and Deacon Doc Richards officiating. Interment will be private.

A guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.