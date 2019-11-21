Herman Osso, 89, of Waynesburg, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born November 26, 1929, in Belmonte Calabro, Cosenza in the Calabria region of Italy. His parents were Joseph and Carmina Guglielmo Osso.

In 1934, he moved with his parents to the United States, where they became lifelong residents of Waynesburg. He graduated from Waynesburg High School in 1947 and from California University of Pennsylvania in 1969 with a bachelor's degree in industrial arts education. After high school he worked heavy equipment construction prior to serving in the US Army in France from 1951 to 1953. Upon returning from service, he began his lifelong career with the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) with several years working for Local 18B in Ohio along with years with Local 66 in Pennsylvania. In 1990, he retired after having spent 17 years as working as the training site supervisor for the IUOE Western Pennsylvania Operating Engineers Joint Apprenticeship & Training Program in New Alexandria. He was recently recognized for his 65 years of membership with IUOE Local 66.

Herman was a man of many great talents, most of which were created and integral as part of his life at his home on Gordon Hill, where he has lived since 1966. His heart and soul were engrained in his home and 20 acres of property.

He was extremely fortunate to have retired at the age of 60, allowing him to have many great years enjoying his hobbies, which included his garden, fruit orchards, hunting, and making so many beautiful and purposeful things.

In his community, he served as a former Central Greene School Board member and president. He was a member of Elks, the Cornerstone Genealogical Society and Epsilon Pi Tau Technology Society. He was a lifelong Catholic.

During the past two years, he has been on a journey full of medical challenges. Throughout that time, he was faced with a lot of choices and potential risks but never complained and marched forward with great strength. His zest for life and desire to live were amazing and shocked many medical professionals. His most rewarding accomplishment was being selected to be the very first person in the United States to receive the Respicardia remede central sleep apnea implant device after it had been approved by the FDA. He received the implant on February 1, 2018, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.

On May 12, 1962, he married Dolores Jean Madlock, who survives. Also surviving are his son, Herman Jonathan Osso of Mt. Lebanon; daughter Amy Osso Julius (Christopher) of Vienna, Va.; his beloved granddaughter, Sophia Noelle Julius; his sister, Elaine Osso Puglia; his nephews, Paul (Cindy) Puglia, Larry (Sandy) Puglia, Joseph (MariJohn) Puglia, Paul (Amy Shearer) Madlock and Damon (Maybelle) Madlock; and many very close family members and friends which he absolutely loved and cherished. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Jane Osso.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 24, in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 25, with Pastor Lanfer Simpson officiating followed by interment in Mount Pleasant Cemetery at Gordon Hill, with graveside military honors by Greene County veterans. Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.