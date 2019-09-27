Herschel F. Mathews Sr., 85, of Taylortown, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at his residence. Born in Taylortown at his family's farm February 1, 1934, he was a son of the late Harry O. and Leona Everly Mathews.

Herschel was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He worked in the coal mines for 15 years and then, in 1964, established his own seeding and reclamation business known as Mathews Farms. He spent his entire life on the farm, raising Black Angus cattle and farming the land. Anytime you saw him he was probably on a John Deere.

A 76-year member of First Baptist Church of Dunkard, he also was a member of the Turkey Federation, National Rifle Association, Morgantown Moose Lodge #264, Bobtown Rod and Gun Club and Greene County Farm Bureau.

Herschel was an avid hunter who enjoyed many hunting trips with his son and friends. He loved entertaining family and friends in his game room, but his biggest passion in life was his farm. He leaves his love of the farm in the hands of his son, Herschel Jr., and his nephew, Buddy Pecjak, who have both worked for him for many years.

On Christmas Day 1956, he married the love of his life, Marlene (Fox) Mathews, and they would have celebrated their 63rd anniversary this year. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Herschel F. Mathews Jr. and daughter-in-law Lucinda; granddaughter Lacey J. (John) Grim; and great-granddaughter LeAnna Grim, all of Dilliner; two brothers, Charley (Sue) Mathews of Taylorstown, and his twin brother, Harry E. Mathews of Eastlake, Ohio; two sisters, Mary Jane (Willard) Bolyard and Rose Ann Pecjak, both of Dilliner; nephew Buddy Pecjak, and several nieces, nephews, countless friends and former employees, and a special friend, Jim Bowers, who was his company commander in Korea. Herschel was known to most as "Pap."

Deceased are his two sisters, Dorothy Gray and Eva Teter.

Friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, September 29, and from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, September 30, in Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion. Visitation will continue at the First Baptist Church of Dunkard, Taylortown, from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Tuesday, October 1, with Pastor Andrew Lawrence officiating. Interment follows at Fairview Cemetery, Dilliner, with full military honors by the Point Marion veterans posts.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Dunkard, c/o Rita Kuis, 600 Taylortown Road, Dilliner, PA 15327.

