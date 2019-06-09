Herschel G. Gibson, 93, of Waynesburg, formerly of Point Marion, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at home with his family and friends around him.

He was born Tuesday, November 17, 1925 in Rices Landing, son of the late Herschel L. and Bessie P. Dunn Gibson.

Herschel spent most of his life in the Point Marion area and married his wife, Doris Rogan Gibson, who survives him, on March 10, 1948 and were married for 71 years.

He was a veteran of World War II having served with the U.S. Navy on the front lines of the war. He retired as a foreman from General Woodworking in Morgantown in 1991. His hobbies included collecting stamps and spending time with his wife and friends.

Services were held Wednesday, June 5, in the Louis E. Rudolph Funeral Home, Thomas B. Rudolph, Funeral Director and Supervisor, of Point Marion. Interment was in Greene County Memorial Park Cemetery of Waynesburg. Memories and condolences to the family are welcome at www.louisrudolphfuneralhome.com