Hilda J. Ailes
1933 - 2020
Hilda J. Ailes, 87, of West Alexander, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020.

Hilda was born October 8, 1933, a daughter of the late Melvin and Margaret Winters.

She was a homemaker for several years. Hilda enjoyed nature, gardening flowers, birds and dogs. She will be truly missed by her loving family.

Hilda is survived by her son, Gary Ailes (Dana); sister, Helen Wilson (Robert); grandchildren, Aaron and Adam Ailes; a niece, Lourae Rayl (Bill); and nephew, Bruce Wilson (Priscilla).

She was preceded in death by her son, James Ailes.

At the request of the family, all services will be private. Donations can be made to the Humane Society.

Arrangements are entrusted to Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, PA 15323, 724-663-7373. www.youngfhinc.com







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 23, 2020.
