Hobert "Junior" William Anderson Jr., 73, of Cameron, W.Va., passed away Friday, August 9, 2019. He was born December 28, 1945, in Glen Dale, W.Va., a son of the late Hobert and Fannie Long Anderson.

Junior retired from Operating Engineers Local #66 since 1966. He traveled the U.S. working on pipeline jobs. He was a side boom operator most of his pipeline career.

He was an avid golfer, hunter and fisherman. He was a member of the Cameron Moose and the Masonic Lodge #17 in Cameron. He also attended West Greene High School in Rogersville.

Preceding him in death were brothers Charles and Bob Anderson.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joy Carter Anderson; one sister, Rosa Mae Ward; his daughters and sons-in-law, Brenda (Ed) Zelich, Teresa (Tom) Hudrlik, Sandra (Chris) O'Neil; one son, Robert R.C. Anderson; grandchildren Zeke and Luke Zelich, Abby, Emily, and Gavin Hudrlik, Claire, Callie, Carlie and Cole O'Neil; also his best friend, Tiny.

Amedisys provided loving care during his last few days. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or .

Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 11, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, August 12, at Anderson Funeral Home, 39 Maple Avenue, Cameron, W.Va., with Pastor Steven Jumper officiating. Interment at the convenience of the family.