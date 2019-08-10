Hobert William Anderson Jr. (1945 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Joy and family. You are in my thoughts and prayers. So..."
    - Donna Riggs Hughes
Service Information
Anderson Funeral Homes
39 Maple Ave
Cameron, WV
26033
(304)-686-3331
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Homes
39 Maple Ave
Cameron, WV 26033
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Homes
39 Maple Ave
Cameron, WV 26033
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Homes
39 Maple Ave
Cameron, WV 26033
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Hobert "Junior" William Anderson Jr., 73, of Cameron, W.Va., passed away Friday, August 9, 2019. He was born December 28, 1945, in Glen Dale, W.Va., a son of the late Hobert and Fannie Long Anderson.

Junior retired from Operating Engineers Local #66 since 1966. He traveled the U.S. working on pipeline jobs. He was a side boom operator most of his pipeline career.

He was an avid golfer, hunter and fisherman. He was a member of the Cameron Moose and the Masonic Lodge #17 in Cameron. He also attended West Greene High School in Rogersville.

Preceding him in death were brothers Charles and Bob Anderson.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joy Carter Anderson; one sister, Rosa Mae Ward; his daughters and sons-in-law, Brenda (Ed) Zelich, Teresa (Tom) Hudrlik, Sandra (Chris) O'Neil; one son, Robert R.C. Anderson; grandchildren Zeke and Luke Zelich, Abby, Emily, and Gavin Hudrlik, Claire, Callie, Carlie and Cole O'Neil; also his best friend, Tiny.

Amedisys provided loving care during his last few days. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or .

Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 11, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, August 12, at Anderson Funeral Home, 39 Maple Avenue, Cameron, W.Va., with Pastor Steven Jumper officiating. Interment at the convenience of the family.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.