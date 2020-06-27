Holly Bradley, 69, of Washington, passed away peacefully in her home Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

She was born July 2, 1950, in Peters Township, a daughter of the late Jack M. and Kathryn McGaffin Hillman.

Holly worked at Kade Skilled Nursing until her retirement, after which she enjoyed preparing meals for veterans.

She loved spending time with her family, gardening, baking, and cooking for large family gatherings. She enjoyed traveling to Williamsburg, Va., the Carolina beaches, and going to the casino. Holly also loved playing with her dog, Angie.

On March 21, 1970, in Canonsburg, she married Daniel J. Bradley, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Daniel J. (Jen) Bradley II of Sewickley and David H. (Alicia) Bradley of Washington; a daughter, Julie L. (Von) Lacock of Washington; a brother, John (Beth) Hillman of Jefferson; two sisters, Suzanne (Carl) Broberg and Martha (George) Bateson, both of Venetia; seven grandchildren, Damian, Alexandra, Tyler, Darian, Grace, Anna and Alivia; a brother-in-law, Robert Petre; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a sister, Linda Petre.

All services will be private, and have been entrusted to Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner / supervisor, Dr. Lawrence K. Donovan, director, and Andrew C. Piatt, director.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Hillman Cancer Center at www.hillman.upmc.com, or to the Washington Area Humane Society at www.washingtonpashelter.org.