Holly Marie Parks, 32, of Avella, died Thursday, October 3, 2019, in her home.

She was born August 20, 1987, in Virginia Beach, Va., a daughter of Curtis Parks and Cindy Acheson (Ron) Crouch.

Holly was a graduate of Fort Cherry High School, Class of 2005, and loved writing, painting and animals. She had a heart of gold and would help anyone.

Surviving in addition to her parents are brother, Timothy Parks of McDonald; aunts Bonnie Helt, Peggy Parks, Judy (Ed) Gromacki and Rebecca (Daniel) Travaglini; and uncles Scott Acheson and James Parks. She is also survived by her fiance, John Ortitay; and a number of cousins.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Samuel Parks; grandparents Samuel and Jean Acheson, and William and Helen Parks.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday, October 6 and 7, in Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald (724-693-2800), where a service will be held at 8 p.m. Monday, October 7.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Holly's name to the Humane Society.

