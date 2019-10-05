Holly Marie Parks (1987 - 2019)
Service Information
Thomas-Little Funeral SVCS Inc
314 West Lincoln Ave
McDonald, PA
15057
(724)-693-2800
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas-Little Funeral SVCS Inc
314 West Lincoln Ave
McDonald, PA 15057
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas-Little Funeral SVCS Inc
314 West Lincoln Ave
McDonald, PA 15057
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas-Little Funeral SVCS Inc
314 West Lincoln Ave
McDonald, PA 15057
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas-Little Funeral SVCS Inc
314 West Lincoln Ave
McDonald, PA 15057
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
8:00 PM
Thomas-Little Funeral SVCS Inc
314 West Lincoln Ave
McDonald, PA 15057
View Map
Obituary
Holly Marie Parks, 32, of Avella, died Thursday, October 3, 2019, in her home.

She was born August 20, 1987, in Virginia Beach, Va., a daughter of Curtis Parks and Cindy Acheson (Ron) Crouch.

Holly was a graduate of Fort Cherry High School, Class of 2005, and loved writing, painting and animals. She had a heart of gold and would help anyone.

Surviving in addition to her parents are brother, Timothy Parks of McDonald; aunts Bonnie Helt, Peggy Parks, Judy (Ed) Gromacki and Rebecca (Daniel) Travaglini; and uncles Scott Acheson and James Parks. She is also survived by her fiance, John Ortitay; and a number of cousins.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Samuel Parks; grandparents Samuel and Jean Acheson, and William and Helen Parks.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday, October 6 and 7, in Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald (724-693-2800), where a service will be held at 8 p.m. Monday, October 7.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Holly's name to the Humane Society.

Sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 5, 2019
