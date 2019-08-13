Homer Howard Thomas, 75, of Washington, died Saturday, August 10, 2019, at UPMC-Presbyterian hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was born April 27, 1944, in Prosperity, a son of Albert and Anna Swihart Thomas.

Homer worked at Findlay Refractories for 28 years as a supervisor.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Lauretta Arent Thomas, whom he married June 27, 1970. Together they had three children, Wilma Christine Quan, Homer Howard Thomas Jr. and Mandy Lynn Thomas; and eight grandchildren.

Homer had a previous marriage that resulted in two children, Margaret Rossell and James Thomas; and four grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are his parents; four brothers; and five sisters.

He is survived by three sisters.

A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

