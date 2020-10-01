1/
Homer James Stephens Sr.
1948 - 2020
Homer James Stephens Sr., 72, of Carmichaels, died September 28, 2020, in his home after a long illness.

Mr. Stepheus was born May 24, 1948, in Uniontown, a son of the late Harold G. Stephens Sr. and Laura Mae Lemons Stephens who survives.

Also surviving are his wife, Lucille Higgenbotham Stephens, who Homer married February 7, 1967; three children, Homer J. (Amy) Stephens Jr. of Waynesburg, Denise (Brady) Bowser of Carmichaels and Kevin (Pam) Stephens of Spraggs; and his precious granddaughter, McKenzie Bowser (fiance, Jason Stabile).

A brother, Harold Stephens Jr. is deceased.

Mr. Stephens was a graduate of Carmichaels Area High School. He served his country in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam with two tours of duty. Homer worked as a mine foreman at Nemacolin and Dilworth mines until his illness.

He loved his family dearly. He never let his disability slow him down and continued to enjoy his hobbies, fishing and woodworking.

He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Carmichaels.

Services are private.

The Lesako Funeral Home lnc., Paul M. Lesako, Supervisor/Owner, is in charge of arrangements.

Full Military Rites will be accorded by the U.S. Navy and American Legion Post 400.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Paul M Lesako Funeral Home Inc
204 Dowlin Ave
Carmichaels, PA 15320
(724) 966-5100
