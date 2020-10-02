Homer James Stephens Sr., 72, of Carmichaels, died Monday, September 28, 2020, in his home, after a long illness.

Mr. Stephens was born May 24, 1948, in Uniontown, a son of the late Harold G. Stephens Sr. and Laura Mae Lemons Stephens, who survives.

Also surviving are his wife, Lucille Higginbotham Stephens, who Homer married February 7, 1967; three children, Homer J. Stephens Jr. (Amy) of Waynesburg, Denise Bowser (Brady Gibson) of Carmichaels and Kevin Stephens (Pam) of Spraggs; and his precious granddaughter, McKenzie Bowser (fianc Jason Stabile).

A brother, Harold Stephens Jr., is deceased.

Mr. Stephens was a graduate of Carmichaels Area High School. He served his country in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam with two tours of duty. Homer worked as a mine foreman at Nemacolin and Dilworth mines until his illness.

He loved his family dearly. He never let his disability slow him down, and continued to enjoy his hobbies, fishing and woodworking.

He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Carmichaels.

Services are private.

The Lesako Funeral Home, Inc., Paul M. Lesako, supervisor / owner, is in charge of arrangements.

Full military rites will be accorded by the U.S. Navy and American Legion Post 400.