Homer Newton "Newt" McConn, 71, of Triadelphia, W.Va., passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, in his home.

He was born May 22, 1948, in Washington, a son of the late Richard and Mary Hertig McConn.

Mr. McConn was a graduate of McGuffey High School and was retired from Dynamet Inc.

Newt enjoyed hunting and was a life member of the Viola Sportsman's Club. He was also an avid follower of dairy cattle and shows, specifically Jerseys.

Surviving are a son, Corey N. McConn; brothers Joe (Peg) McConn, Tom McConn, Fred (Shiela) McConn and Sam (Sherry) McConn; sister Judy (Joe) Fischlin; and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving is Newt's longtime companion, Rita Gorby, and her children, Chip Gorby, Melissa Encinas and Michelle Gorby.

Burial will be private in West Alexander Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville.