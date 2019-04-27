Homer Wilson Hall, 98, of Morgantown, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown.

Homer was born in Lenore, W.Va., March 12, 1921, a son of the late Julius Caesar Hall and Gertrude Dempsey Hall. He lived in the small town of Lenore and enjoyed sports, gardening and hunting.

Homer excelled in basketball and football, and was offered scholarships for basketball. He joined the Army in 1940 and served until 1945. He graduated from Marshall University with a master's degree. He married the love of his life of 73 years, Bernice Clark, February 20, 1946.

During his life, he taught accounting and business law at Potomac State College and later distributive education at Wheeling Park High School. He served as an elder in First Christian Church in Wheeling, was active in the Foxwood Neighborhood Association in Englewood, Fla., and held other various professional memberships.

Homer was known for his garden in St. Clairsville, Ohio, which he raised for his community. He was also a conservationist and beekeeper.

He is survived by his wife, Bernice; son Stephen; and daughter Jennifer.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Oliver, and sister, Edith Marcum.

