Howard C. Gross, 66, of Greensburg, formerly of Washington, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019.

He was born February 23, 1952, in Washington, a son of the late Lenoard and Jean Gross, and his foster parents, John and Ruth Klinzing.

Howard was a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church of Washington. He received his associate's degree in accounting from Allegheny County Community College. Howard previously worked in the Allegheny Courthouse. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and a season ticket holder for the Pirates and Penguins for 20 years.

He is survived by his four sisters and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one sister.

Friends will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the C. Richard McCauley Funeral Home Inc., 101 South 4th Street, Youngwood. Additional visitation will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, February 11, at the Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 775 North Main Street, Washington. Services will follow at 11 a.m. Monday in the church with Pastor John Smailigo officiating.

Interment will follow in the Washington Cemetery.